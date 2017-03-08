Lucknow encounter: No evidence of Saifullah’s ISIS link, says UP Police ADG

Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters) Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters)

The UP police on Wednesday denied any ISIS link of the slain terror suspect, Saifullah, who was killed in Lucknow by the ATS. The suspected terrorist, who is said to be behind the Ujjain train blast, was killed in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow early on Wednesday after a 12-hour long operation.

UP Police’s ADG (Law and Order) Daljit Chaudhary in a press conference said that Saifullah was self-radicalised and added that the police has no such evidence yet of his link with the ISIS.

Chaudhary also confirmed that heavy arms and ammunition including 8 pistols, more than 600 cartridges, bomb making instruments, pellets, timers, wires have been recovered from the encounter site in Lucknow’s Thakurganj.

The investigation into the encounter is likely to be handed over to the NIA, a senior Home Ministry official said today. The move came after the Home Ministry officials got the hint that there maybe a much larger conspiracy and more people in multiple locations might have links with Saifullah.

An NIA team has reached Bhopal to look into the suspected terror attack

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh Government said that the perpetrators of Bhopal-Ujjain train bomb explosion were influenced by ISIS ideology and the incident was a “trial blast” as the terrorists planned to carry out more attacks.

Speaking in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said said that those who orchestrated the blast arrived from Lucknow and planted the bomb in the passenger train as part of a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

At least 10 people were injured, three of them seriously, in the IED blast in the train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh yesterday. “The terrorists were influenced by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror ideology and carried out the blast. It was a pre-planned conspiracy,” Chouhan said.

