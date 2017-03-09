NIA will probe Lucknow encounter, says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday that the National Investigation Agency will probe the encounter in Lucknow where an alleged ISIS operative, believed to have links to the Bhopal-Ujjain train bomb blast, was killed in an encounter by ATS personnel. “The probe in the Lucknow encounter to be conducted by NIA,” Rajnath said in Lok Sabha. The Home Minister also applauded the father of the terror suspect who refused to take his son’s body saying “one who cannot be loyal to the nation, how can he be ours”.

The 23-year-old terror suspect, Saifullah, was killed by ATS personnel in a house on the outskirts of Lucknow on Wednesday. Additional Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Police Daljeet Chaudhary said the youth was self-radicalised and was influenced by ‘literature’. “These days, people self-radicalise themselves. They read their literature and come under its influence. Also, they follow social media for the same,” Chaudhary told reporters.

The Home minister also addressed the concerns on growing instances of alleged hate crime against Indians in the United States. “What is happening in the US is being viewed seriously by the government and a statement would be made in the Parliament next week,” Rajnath said during Question Hour.

The House also observed silence for a brief period as a mark of respect to departed members including former Lok Sabha Speaker Rabi Ray, Jambuwant Dhote, P Shiv Shanker and Syed Shahabuddin.

