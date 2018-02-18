Lucknow: ‘Denied vehicle by CHC’, man carries nephew’s body on shoulder

A man carried the body of his nephew on his shoulder and later on a motorcycle to their village after employees of a government community health centre (CHC) allegedly denied him a vehicle at Bahjoi in Sambhal district. The district magistrate ordered a probe into the incident, which allegedly took place on Thursday.

The CHC said that no one from the deceased’s family asked for a vehicle and left in a hurry with the body after the police were informed about the death. The CHC informed the police as the deceased, Surajpal (18), had died when he got trapped under the debris of mud while cleaning a borewell in Sadabbadi village.

Surajpal’s uncle Gopichand alleged that while he requested doctors and other staff at the CHC to arrange for a vehicle, they refused. CHC in charge Dr B L Viratia said: “I was on leave Thursday. I have come to know through two doctors and the ward boy that the villagers took the body without informing anyone. They also said none of the villagers asked for a vehicle.”

