Lucknow court begins scanning of Babri files

Babri Masjid (File Photo)

The Lucknow sessions court office has begun scanning files received from the Rae Bareli court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case after the Supreme Court ordered the case transfer last month.

Earlier, the Lucknow court was hearing a case against kar sevaks for the demolition. A separate case, for allegedly instigating the mob, was filed against senior BJP leaders, including Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Rae Bareli court.

The Supreme Court, on April 19, ordered that the case be transferred and heard on a day-to-day basis in Lucknow and a verdict be delivered within two years. “The staff at the concerned Lucknow court are presently tallying and scanning the documents of the case with the index attached with the files received from Rae Bareli. After the process of receiving the records is completed, this would be taken in accordance with the Supreme Court order,” said Lalit Kumar Singh, special counsel for the CBI, which investigated both cases. ENS

