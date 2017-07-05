Lucknow Central University’s women staff cannot be on campus beyond evening

Women employees have been asked to leave the campus before 6pm in order to ensure their safety. Women employees have been asked to leave the campus before 6pm in order to ensure their safety.

The vice-chancellor (VC) of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has asked women employees not to stay in their offices on campus beyond 6pm. According to Times of India report, R C Sobti, the VC of the central university has issued a statement on Monday to ensure the safety of women employees. The women employees will have to take the VC’s permission if they need to stay in the office beyond 6pm.

University spokesperson Govind Pandey said, “In recent times, there have been a number of untoward incidents, and it is to avoid such episodes that the vice-chancellor has asked women employees not to stay in office beyond 6pm.” He also told that the head of the departments have been asked to inform the authorities if a girl student is scheduled to work in the laboratories beyond 6 pm.

According to Times of India, a women employees of the university condemned the order as it is restricting their freedom. “The university has two doctors, one male and one female, who do the night shift, which begins after 8pm, on rotation basis. The order means the woman officer cannot report for her night shift… won’t that hamper healthcare services?” an employee questioned.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App