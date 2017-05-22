Lucknow-bound train derails in Unnao

Eleven bogies of the Lucknow-bound Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Lucknow AC Superfast Express derailed near

Unnao station on Sunday afternoon, causing panic among passengers and disrupting traffic on the busy route between Kanpur and Lucknow for hours. No injuries were reported.

This was the sixth such incident in UP in seven months.

Northern Railways’ (NR) Divisional Railway Manager (Lucknow) Satish Kumar said a probe is underway to find out the possible cause of derailment. NR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Neeraj Sharma said the train, which was coming from Mumbai, had derailed at about 1.42 pm.

Senior officers of the Government Railway Police, including DG (Railways) Gopal Gupta, and the state Anti-Terrorism Squad visited the site. “Trains, including non-stop ones, have passed the spot every half-an-hour since morning. Two bolts were also found at the site, indicating they could have broken due to pressure. We cannot say as of now if there was any sabotage,” said Gupta.

Saumitra Yadav, SP (Railway) said no one was injured because the train has no general compartments and was moving at a slow pace.

