Lucknow-Ballia: ‘Expressway in 30 months after SP forms govt’

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Akhilesh Yadav on Monday promised to construct the Lucknow-Ballia Samajwadi Poorvanchal Expressway within 30 months of his government returning to power, following the polls early next year.

Recalling an incident in Rae Bareli, where students of a government primary school had mistaken him for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and in another school in Mainpuri, where he had found only seven to eight students present, Akhilesh said, “Bahut kuch sudhra hai aur bahut kuch sudharna hai (Several things have improved and much more has to be improved).”

Akhilesh was speaking at the launch of Akshaya Patra kitchen in 11 districts — Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur, Kannauj, Ambedkarnagar, Ghaziabad, Etawah, Allahabad, Rampur, Ballia and Azamgarh. He said he would promise better infrastructure for government schools, including computer tutorials for both teachers and students, in SP’s election manifesto.

At present, Akshaya Patra provides mid-day meals to about 1.7 lakh students in Mathura and about 1.2 lakh students in Lucknow.

After the establishment of 11 more such kitchens in the state, the target is to serve mid-day meals to 11 lakh children.

Targeting the Centre over demonetisation, Akhilesh said: “Line mein khada kar diya, yehi hai digital India. Achhe din walon ne kya sapne dikhaye… Dhai saal mein samajh mein nahi aaye achhe din. Achhe din se bada sapna cashless economy ka dikhaya (Have been made to stand in queue… this is Digital India. we made to dream about acche din… (but) did not see any in the last two-and-a-half years. Cashless economy is even a bigger dream than acche din).”

He added: “Black money would not be finished this way… As soon as restrictions are removed, people would start hoarding money. Money is not black or white, it is our relations, which makes it so.”