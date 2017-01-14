Lucknow airport radar fails, all flight operations suspended, passengers in distress

As many as 16 flights were diverted from the Lucknow airport due to Radar DVOR’s failure on Saturday. All flights to and from the airport have been suspended till further notice. Sixteen flights have been diverted due to the breakdown. “We are doing our best to repair DVOR as soon as possible. No international flight has been affected as of now,” Lucknow Airport Director P K Srivastava told news agency ANI.

The breakdown was reported at 4:30 pm this evening. Among the cancelled flights are Jet Airways flight 9W 755 (Delhi-to-Lucknow) and 9W 756 (Lucknow-to-Delhi). Passengers are stranded at the airport after flight services were suspended to and from Lucknow due to the technical failure.

– With inputs from ANI.