Lucknow: 3 minors held for rape, murder of two girls

Lakhimpur Kheri police on Wednesday detained three boys, one aged 14 and the other two 16, for allegedly raping and killing two minors. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to a correction home. The bodies of the sisters, aged 12 and 11, were recovered from a field in Mohammadi police station area on March 26. They bore injuries caused by sharp weapons. Additional SP, Kheri, Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the victims’ mother had told police that a boy from their locality came to her house on March 25 and asked for her daughters to work in the field.

The mother said she asked her daughters to stay at home but they went to the field soon after she left for work, the officer said. The police then nabbed the boy who reportedly confessed to raping and killing the sisters with the help of his friends. “The boy said they overpowered the girls soon after reaching the field. When the girls started to scream, one of the boys slit the throat of the elder girl with a razor,” Chaudhary added. He said the boy had told them that the other girl too was killed in the same manner The autopsy report had confirmed sexual assault on victims, the Additional SP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now