Lt Governor Kiran Bedi should not act as BJP worker: Congress

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

In strong remarks that are bound to spark controversy, Congress on Tuesday advised Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to work as Constitutional head of the Union Territory and “not as BJP worker”. “Lt Governor is the Constitutional head and behave as such and not as BJP worker. It is not proper,” party spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters at a time when a rift seems to be widening between Bedi and the Congress government there.

Insisting that the Constitution makes it clear that neither the Governor nor the Lt Governor has a right to go against what the Assembly decides, he alleged that the “representatives appointed by the Modi dispensation” were not honouring this.

“Any decision which goes against the Constitutional provisions is a wrong decision,” he said, adding the Governor in Arunachal Pradesh had earlier behaved in a similar fashion when the Congress was in power there.

Bedi had unsuccessfully contested the last Delhi Assembly polls as BJP chief ministerial candidate. Earlier in the day, Bedi said in Hyderabad the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy wants her to be just a “figurehead” though the rules assign her responsibilities of an administrator and made it clear she won’t back down.

Sticking to her announcement about quitting the post on May 29 next year, Bedi said she took the decision as she is discharging her duties for a “cause and not a tenure” and will “set in motion the needed practices” so a “third year may not be needed at all”.