Lt Governor Kiran Bedi inaugurates Flag Day celebrations

By: PTI | Puducherry | Published: December 7, 2017 5:52 pm
Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday stressed those in powerful positions should realise their power and influential offices are opportunities given by the Almighty to serve society. “Power and position should not go to the head of the occupants (of such offices),” she said presenting awards to various departments for raising Armed Forces Flag Day funds at the Raj Nivas here.

“Celebrating Armed Forces Flag Day marks the expression of gratitude to the services and sacrifices made by the armed forces personnel in safeguarding the nation,” she said.

Bedi, who inaugurated the celebrations by contributing to the Flag Day Fund, said families of ex-servicemen and other service personnel should be taken care of as a mark of gratitude.

Puducherry Finance Secretary V Candavelou was among those present.

