Lt Governor Kiran Bedi hails Puducherry CM V Narayansamy’s decision to visit constituencies every week

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (File/Photo) Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (File/Photo)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday hailed Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s announcement that he and his ministerial colleagues would camp in assembly constituencies every week, listen to people’s grievances and settle them on the spot. Narayanasamy had said yesterday that the camps would begin next month and that no discrimination would be made between ruling and opposition parties’ segments.

In her WhatsApp message today, Bedi described herself as ‘your (people`s representatives) well wisher’, thanked the political representatives for deciding to undertake the visits and urged them to consider some suggestions she and ‘team Raj Nivas’ had given ever since she assumed office in May 2016.

These included making the constituencies open defecation free, regular visits to dispensaries, government offices, schools and market centres to meet people and hear their grievances.

Holding town hall meetings once a month, where people with a grievance or suggestion could speak out was another such, she said.

“Puducherry will be cleaner, safer and happier` she said.

She tweeted that for transforming India, public officials, elected and appointed members must attend to people`s needs and grievances on daily basis`.

There has been a war of words between the former IPS officer and the government on several occasions, the latest being the one relating to establishment of the port here.

While she wanted environmental aspects taken care of, she had faced flak from the Chief Minister and Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, who alleged she had been trying to block developmental projects.

Narayanasamy had also alleged that some NGO’s were trying to stall the port developmental project, but said government would go ahead with it in the larger interest of the economic development, generation of employment opportunities and also promotion of tourism.

