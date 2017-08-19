Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi goes incognito, conducts midnight patrolling to assess women safety

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi carried out night patrolling while riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face. (Source: Lt. Gov Puducherry /Twitter) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi carried out night patrolling while riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face. (Source: Lt. Gov Puducherry /Twitter)

In a bid to assess safety of women in Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi went incognito mode and carried out night patrolling while riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her ‘dupatta’ (shawl) covering her face. After conducting a “night round” of the city, the former IPS officer said she found the city reasonably safe for women at night. “Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night,” Bedi wrote on Twitter.

Bedi said late night patrolling helped her identify areas for improvement and added she would suggest a few measures “which need to be taken by the police to enhance security”. She also urged people to connect with Police Control Room (100) to inform their concerns.

A clip of Night Round done ‘incognito’ to check how safe was it for women++during late night hours.

Helped identify areas for improvement.. pic.twitter.com/1BeMsL1JQX — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 19, 2017

While she is being applauded for her initiative on social media, some Twitter users also pointed out that she was riding without a helmet. Clarifying her stance, Bedi said, “Not wearing helmet was a careful choice. Both wanted to appear vulnerable & wanted to see how we women driving a scooty at nite r looked at.”

Lt Governor Bedi visits neighbouring areas of the Union Territory while cycling over the weekend and meets people of the town and address the issues concerning them.

