Lt General Praveen Bakshi to stay, attend commanders conference on January 21

Laying to rest speculation on his future plans, Eastern Army commander Lt General Praveen Bakshi will continue in service and rejoin duty at Kolkata soon. Superseded for the post of Army chief when the government chose General Bipin Rawat, Lt General Bakshi will also attend the Combined Commanders Conference to be chaired by the Prime Minister.

“Lt General Bakshi will be continuing in service. He is not resigning or seeking premature retirement,” official sources from the Fort William-based Eastern Command headquarters told The Indian Express. This means that he will continue to serve until July 31, when he will superannuate from service. It ends the uncertainty in the Army, generated after the December 17 announcement of General Rawat as the new Army chief.

“The (Eastern) Army commander will be rejoining duty very soon. It could be as soon as tomorrow or by Monday. He had proceeded on leave for a family reason,” sources said.

Lt General Bakshi, sources said, will be attending the annual Combined Commanders Conference in Dehradun on January 21. This was confirmed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat during his press conference Friday. The Combined Commanders Conference is chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by senior military commanders of the three services.

Responding to a question about Lt General Bakshi, General Rawat said: “We have reached out to each other ever since I was appointed as the Army chief. We have spoken to each other. All that he has told me is that ‘I accept the decision of the government and I will support you and the organisation to the hilt’.”

The Army chief also said that if Lt General Bakshi has any grievances, he can formally approach him. General Rawat said he will try to help Lt General Bakshi and investigate the matter, if it so warrants.