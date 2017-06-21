Lt General G S Dhillon takes over as Western Command chief of staff

Lt General G S Dhillon on Wednesday took over as the chief of staff of the Western Command at its headquarters in Panchkula near here. He replaces Lt Gen I S Ghuman, who takes over a corps in the southern sector, a defence spokesman said here. Earlier, during the day, Lt Gen G S Dhillon laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs of Western Command at ‘Veer Smriti’. Lt Gen Dhillon was commissioned into the Dogra Regiment in 1980.

An alumnus of Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, he has a distinguished military career spanning more than 37 years. He was also posted as the Defence Attache in Saudi Arabia. Lt Gen Dhillon has a rich and varied experience, including command of an Infantry Battalion in Kargil, an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division in the Eastern Sector, according to the spokesman. He also attended the Defence Service Staff College at Wellington and the prestigious National Defence College at New Delhi, the spokesman added.

