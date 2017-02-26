Lt Colonel moves HC over MoD officials allegedly not implementing orders of Defence minister

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on a petition by a serving army officer for failure of MoD bureaucrats to give effect to the orders of the Defence Minister for issuing instructions for rationalizing the system of grant of ‘maintenance allowance’ to estranged wives of serving defence personnel.

The petitioner, a serving Lt Colonel, who has been issued with orders to give maintenance allowance to his wife through a non-speaking order, has averred in his writ petition that despite lapse of 6 months, lower functionaries of the Ministry have failed to give effect to directions of the Defence Minister thereby not only jeopardizing his rights and property but also undermining the authority of the highest political executive by officers of the MoD.

The Army Act authorizes ‘penal deductions’ for payment of maintenance to wives of personnel on their applications. The petition says that the stipulation was not repealed even after inception of maintenance provisions in the Hindu Marriage Act since pay and allowances of defence personnel were immune from attachment by courts thereby necessitating an enabling provision to give effect to maintenance orders by civil courts. However over the years, the Army started releasing maintenance to wives on its own without court verdicts and through non-speaking orders without any opportunity of hearing.

A committee of experts appointed by the Defence Minister, however, recorded that matrimonial disputes were essentially private civil disputes where the Army should not get involved. The panel noted that “the services do not have the wherewithal, capacity or ability to examine the veracity of allegations and counter-allegations made by both parties, which is basically a matter of evidence” observing that such disputes must be dealt by civil courts under proper law of the land legislated for this specific purpose.

The committee added that such provisions could only be invoked in extraordinary circumstances where the individual was not complying with orders of a civil court for paying maintenance under the garb of immunity from attachment under the Army Act. It was recommended that maintenance orders “must be preceded by some kind of inquiry related to the averments of the parties, and executed by way of a proper speaking order discussing all issues raised by both parties”.

The recommendation of the panel was accepted by the Defence Minister who issued orders in August 2016 for promulgation of implementation instructions within 45 days. However, the Minister’s directions have still not been implemented by the MoD officials.

