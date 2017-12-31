LSD and hashish recovered: DU, JNU and Amity students held in New Year drug bust

The team nabbed the student from his rented accommodation and recovered 1.14 kg of hashish. The team nabbed the student from his rented accommodation and recovered 1.14 kg of hashish.

Four students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Amity University were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a “drug bust” Friday. Officials at NCB’s Delhi Zonal Unit claim to have recovered three sheets of LSD and 1.14 kg hashish from the students, and have alleged that the LSD was meant to be sold to students in Jaipur for New Year parties.

Deputy Director General (northern region) S K Jha said two of the students are from Hindu College, and one each from JNU and Amity University. “One of the Hindu College students, the main accused, was found to be arranging the drugs, another was an accomplice, and the rest were ‘drug abusers’,” said Jha.

For the last few months, NCB’s Delhi zonal unit has been receiving inputs about drug peddling and abuse in the city’s higher education institutes, officials said. “On December 28, a team of NCB received information that three sheets of LSD will be shipped through a courier to Jaipur for New Year celebrations. Acting on the information, the team reached the courier office in Vijay Nagar and seized the consignment. The parcel had been sent by the main accused,” said Jha.

The team nabbed the student from his rented accommodation and recovered 1.14 kg of hashish, Jha said. He allegedly gave up the names of the three other students, who were connected with the racket. Investigation revealed that the main accused has allegedly been involved in selling drugs in and around North Campus, officers said. He would allegedly procure the charas from one Neelchand of Himachal Pradesh and sell them to students and others in North Campus, officials said. For 1 kg of charas, he would allegedly pay Rs 2 lakh, and then sell 10 grams at a time, officers said. He also claimed that he had shipped the parcel containing LSD through the JNU student.

Police further alleged that the main accused, the other Hindu College student, and the Amity student had gone to Himachal Pradesh on December 24 and stayed at an accommodation owned by Neelchand. “It is pertinent to mention that Neelchand is a kingpin of a drug trafficking racket operating from Himachal Pradesh and is already wanted in a case by the NCB in Delhi,” said Jha. NCB further claimed that the main accused had been contacted by a person in Jaipur for LSD during New Year parties.

