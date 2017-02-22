Four members of family injured in house fire

Four members of a family, including a woman, were injured in a fire that broke out in a house in Kapashera area this morning, an official said. A call was received at 7.05 AM about the fire and a fire tender was rushed to the spot, an officer of Delhi Fire Services said.

It is suspected that the fire started from an LPG cylinder and engulfed the entire house. The blaze was doused by 9 AM and the injured were taken to a hospital, he said.

The injured have been identified as Lallan (45), his wife Anjali (40) and their sons Ashish (15) and Aditya (10).

Anjali’s condition is critical as she has sustained 90 per cent burns, the officer said.