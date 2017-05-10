LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme beat target in Amethi

Distribution of LPG connection to the poor people under the central government’s Ujjwala scheme here has exceeded the target, officials said today. The target for Amethi for three years was 1.21 lakh and for year 2016-17 it was only 40,440 but the gas agencies concerned distributed 63,294 connections to the poor, said S Hussain, the district nodal officer for the scheme.

Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani, who had unsuccessfully contested from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2014, has been regularly monitoring the status of development works in the district under different schemes of the Centre.

Also, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present here during the inaugural ceremony of the Ujjwala scheme for distribution of LPG to the poor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now