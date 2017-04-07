Lower House amends taxation laws for new regime

The GST regime will subsume central excise on goods other than petroleum products, service tax on taxable services and VAT on sale or purchase of goods. The GST regime will subsume central excise on goods other than petroleum products, service tax on taxable services and VAT on sale or purchase of goods.

Lok Sabha passed by voice vote Thursday a bill to abolish cess on some items and continue excise on petroleum products after the July 1 rollout of GST. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill amends the Customs Act, the Customs Tariff Act, the Central Excise Act, the Finance Act and the Finance Act and repeals certain enactments.

The Opposition supported the bill but expressed concerns including over abolition of cess on water consumed by industries. Shashi Tharoor (Congress) and A Sampath (CPM) questioned powers delegated to tax officers. “I fear… we will be creating a machine, a monster and I am not saying that it will be a Financial Frankenstein,” Sampath said.

MoS (Finance) Santosh Gangwar said the changes are necessary. The GST regime will subsume central excise on goods other than petroleum products, service tax on taxable services and VAT on sale or purchase of goods. The bill seeks to include ‘warehouse’ in the definition of customs area to protect an importer from integrated GST during removal of goods from a customs area to a warehouse.

