Low-waist jeans remarks: Facing flak, Rajasthan women panel chief says meant gender equality

Two days after her controversial comments on the paucity of young men in modern society with broad chest and ample chest hair, and wondering how men in low-waist jeans can protect women, Rajasthan State Commission for Women’s chairperson Suman Sharma on Friday claimed that her comments were taken out of context, and that she was in reality advocating gender equality.

“If you hear my entire speech, you will know what I meant was to say that we need to give equal emphasis on health of both boys and girls. There are famous yesteryear songs with lyrics such as “ye desh hai veer jawanon ka, albelo ka mastano ka…yahan chaudi chhaati veeron ki (this country of brave youths, with broad chests of the brave…). Qualities such as broad chest have been used as a metaphor for bravery, gallantry,” Sharma told The Indian Express on Friday. At an event in Jaipur Wednesday, a day before the International Women’s Day, Sharma stoked a controversy with her comments that there was a time when women would desire young men who were broad-chested and had ample chest hair.

Sharma had said, “Kabhi hum apne desh ke aise yuva ka kalpana karte thhe, aisa mard hona chahiye jiski chhaati chaudi ho aur seenay mein dher saara baal ho, chaudi chhaati-wala insaan chahiye… (At a time, we used to dream of young men who are broad-chested and had chest hair; we wanted a person with broad chest).”

Sharma subsequently expressed her “concern” on how men in low-waist jeans will be able to protect women: “Kamar ke neeche jeans ja rahi hai, low-waist jeans…jiske jeans nahin sambhle wo apni behenon ko kya sambhalega? (Jeans is going below the waist…a person who cannot manage his jeans, how can he protect his sisters?) On Friday, Sharma said her comments on low-waist jeans was to say that boys these days are often unhealthy and lack nutrition.

