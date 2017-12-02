Low pressure in South Andaman sea very likely to become depression

The well marked low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining strait of Malacca lies over north Sumatra coast and adjoining south Andaman Sea. (Source: IMD) The well marked low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining strait of Malacca lies over north Sumatra coast and adjoining south Andaman Sea. (Source: IMD)

A fresh spell of heavy rain is in store in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry with a low pressure area forming over south Andaman sea, which is “very likely” to become a depression over Bay of Bengal.

The depression is likely to further move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The well marked low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining strait of Malacca lies over north Sumatra coast and adjoining south Andaman Sea, IMD said in its mid-day bulletin.

“It is very likely to become a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 36 hours. It is also very likely to intensify further and move towards north Tamil Nadu south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 3-4 days,” it said.

In the last 24 hours, many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed rains, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said.

“Sathanur in Tiruvannamalai district recorded the highest rainfall of 23 cm,” S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, told reporters.

During this period, 17 locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry recorded heavy rainfall, he said. Coonoor and Cuddalore recorded 12.7 cm and 12.3 cm of rainfall respectively.

The weather office said heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh on December 4, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App