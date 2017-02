Tripura (Source: Google Maps) Tripura (Source: Google Maps)

A low intensity tremor of 4.0 on the Richter scale shook north Tripura this noon. IMD director, Agartala, Dilip Saha said the quake took place at 12.32 pm in North Tripura district and lasted for six to seven seconds.

“The magnitude of the tremor was low and no information on damage was reported from North Tripura district,” Saral Das, in-charge of Tripura Disaster Management Control Centre here said. North East is a quake prone area in the country.