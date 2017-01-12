Low-intensity quake recorded near Latur

An earthquake measuring 1.6 on the Richter scale was recorded near Latur in Central Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The tremor was felt at 8.38 PM in areas about 40km from Latur, said the official from the Seismology Department of IMD.

“Since the intensity of tremor was very low, the exact epicentre could not be ascertained,” he added. Latur, which was rocked by a killer quake in 1993, is located around 370km from here.