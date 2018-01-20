Low-intensity earthquakes hit Assam, Manipur

Assam’s Kokrajhar district was hit by a magnitude of 5.2 earthquake today (Google Maps) Assam’s Kokrajhar district was hit by a magnitude of 5.2 earthquake today (Google Maps)

Northeastern states of Assam and Manipur on Saturday experienced low-magnitude earthquakes as quakes measuring 5.2 and 4.2 on the Richter Scale shook Assam’s Kokrajhar district and parts of Manipur, respectively.

According to Met office, the tremor occurred at 6.44 am at Assam’s Kokrajhar district on latitude 26.3 degrees North and longitude 89.8 degrees East at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports of any damage to life or property so far, said police

