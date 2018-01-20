Latest News
  • Low-intensity earthquakes hit Assam, Manipur

Low-intensity earthquakes hit Assam, Manipur

Assam was hit by a magnitude of 5.2 earthquake today whereas the earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale hit Manipur

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2018 7:34 pm
Assam Earthquake, Manipur Earthquake, Earthquake Hits Assam, Earthquake Hits Manipur, NE States Earthquake, North East States Earthquake, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Assam’s Kokrajhar district  was hit by a magnitude of 5.2 earthquake today (Google Maps)
Related News

Northeastern states of Assam and Manipur on Saturday experienced low-magnitude earthquakes as quakes measuring 5.2 and 4.2 on the Richter Scale shook Assam’s Kokrajhar district and parts of Manipur, respectively.

According to Met office, the tremor occurred at 6.44 am at Assam’s Kokrajhar district on latitude 26.3 degrees North and longitude 89.8 degrees East at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports of any damage to life or property so far, said police

With inputs from agencies 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 20: Latest News