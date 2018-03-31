‘Love will always defeat hatred in India’: Rahul Gandhi praises Imam Rashidi, Yashpal Saxena

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday heaped praise on Maulana Imdadul Rashidi, Imam of a mosque in Asansol, and Yashpal Saxena from Delhi for appealing for peace despite losing their sons in communal violence.

“After losing their sons due to hate and communalism, messages from Yashpal Saxena and Imam Rashidi show that love will always defeat hatred in India,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi attaching messages from both the fathers.

He also asserted that his party will not allow ideology of BJP and RSS to win. “The foundation of Congress rests on compassion and mutual brotherhood. We will not allow the hatred spreading BJP/RSS ideology to win,” he added.

अपने बेटों को नफरत और सम्प्रदायिकता के कारण खोने के बाद यशपाल सक्सेना और इमाम रशीदी के संदेश ये दिखाते हैं कि हिन्दुस्तान में हमेशा प्यार नफरत को हराएगा। कांग्रेस की नींव भी करुणा और आपसी भाईचारे पर टिकी है। हम नफरत फैलाने वाली BJP/RSS की विचारधारा को जीतने नहीं देंगे। pic.twitter.com/5smEqBm8gK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 31, 2018

Imam Rashidi lost his 16-year-old son Sibtulla in the violence triggered by Ram Navami processions across West Bengal since last Sunday. And hours after losing his son, the Imam presided over a congregation where he appealed for peace. He told the crowd that he would leave the mosque and the town if there was any retaliation for his son’s death.

READ | His son dead, Asansol Imam says if you retaliate, will leave town

On the other hand, Yashpal Saxena’s 23-year-old son Ankit, who worked part-time as a sales marketing officer, was attacked on February 1 by the family of a woman he was allegedly in a relationship with. During the scuffle, the woman’s father allegedly whipped out a knife and slit Saxena’s throat. During the course of the investigation, police learnt that a fight broke out between the parents and the 20-year-old woman over her relationship with Ankit after her younger brother discovered some intimate messages on her mobile phone.

READ | Delhi photographer murder: Everything you need to know

However, despite losing their sons, both the fathers had appealed for peace.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd