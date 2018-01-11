Love is pure but wrong if it divides society, says RSS leader

Senior RSS functionary J Nandkumar at the book launch in the national capital on Wednesday. Senior RSS functionary J Nandkumar at the book launch in the national capital on Wednesday.

Senior RSS functionary J Nanda Kumar on Wednesday released a book on “love jihad” at the ongoing World Book Fair in Delhi and said that love is “pavitra” (pious) and should not be used as a tool to divide society.

Kumar alluded to the Hadiya case in which Kerala High Court had last year annulled the marriage of a Muslim man to a Hindu woman who had embraced Islam.

Kumar, RSS national executive member and national convener of the RSS’s Prajna Pravah, was the guest to release the 86-page book titled ‘Ek Mukhauta Aisa Bhi’ (A Mask Like This), with the tagline “Love Jihad Par Kendrit Kahani Sangrah” that is authored by Vandana Gandhi, a teacher of sociology and education in Bhopal.

The book has 15 stories on the topic of “love jihad”.

At the Book Fair, Kumar said: “We have no such opinion that love is wrong. But love will become wrong if it is used as a tool to divide society and damage a country.”

Kumar claimed that in 2009 Justice K T Shankaran had for the first time said that a jihad was going on. Kumar also claimed that several DGPs gave their reports to ministers concerned, alleging that such a conspiracy was going on. “It is going on but the so called media has not agreed to take it up for discussion. They are trying to hide it…. They term it political,” Kumar said.

The RSS leader said when a senior officer met him recently, he showed him the recent Kerala High Court judgment of 2017 that had annulled the marriage between two adults. Kumar questioned how many mainstream media organisations discussed that judgment. “But when the Supreme Court asked who the High Court is to annul a marriage between two adults, then discussion began on it,” he said.

Kumar claimed that girls have started saying that they were compelled to convert and they were asked to be taken to Syria.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App