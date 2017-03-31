Louis Berger case: ED attaches properties of Digambar Kamat, Churchill Alemao

Enforcement Directorate. Enforcement Directorate.

THE Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Louis Berger case attached properties of former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and NCP leader Churchill Alemao on Thursday. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, total assets worth Rs 1.95 crore have been attached, including Rs 1.2 crore worth of properties of Kamat alone. Eight apartments at Fatrade of Barca Village valued at Rs 75 lakh, as per the registered sale value of 2009, stand attached.

According to the ED, the attached properties belonging to Kamat include a plot of land measuring 4,047 square feet at Gogal, a residential building at Taligao, and fixed deposits of Rs 41.35 lakh. In a statement issued Thursday evening, the ED said it has investigated the financial trail of the proceeds of crime obtained by accused in the Louis Berger bribery case. “The officials of Louis Berger, Nihon Suido Consultants Company. Japan, NGS Consultants Company limited, Shah Technical Consultancy Company Limited and other government officials and hawala operators were examined,” the statement said.

A Letter Rogatory has been sent to the US for further investigation of the absconding accused James McClung, who is presently imprisoned in the US, read a statement from ED. While Kamat is in the opposition now, Alemao is currently supporting the government. Kamat, who had headed the Congress government in Goa, was alleged to have received a bribe to grant contracts for a sewage and water project in the state funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Meanwhile, Kamat was on Thursday appointed as the nodal head by the Congress to celebrate 50 years of the opinion poll that led to separate statehood for Goa. In July 2015, the Goa Crime Branch had registered an FIR against unknown ministers in the Congress government and company officials. Goa Police on August 6 that year arrested former Goa PWD Minister Alemao for his alleged involvement in the Louis Berger bribery case.

The Goa Crime Branch has claimed to have unearthed a money trail that involves a Goa-based hawala operator. The Louis Berger bribery case came to light when the company admitted to violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and agreed to pay a penalty of $17.1 million to resolve charges that it bribed foreign officials before the US Justice Department in July. In India, the company is accused of bribing officials to win two major water projects in Goa and Guwahati.

The beneficiaries of the $9,76,630 paid for the Goa project in August 2010 allegedly included a minister.

