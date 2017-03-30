Louis Berger case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.95 cr of ex-Goa CM Digambar Kamat, Churchill Alemao

Congress leader Digamber Kamat. Congress leader Digamber Kamat.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 1.95 crore of former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat and former minister Churchill Alemao in the Louis Berger PMLA case. The veteran Congress leader has all through denied any involvement in the case. He alleged he was being targeted due to political vendetta. In a statement to news agency PTI, Kamat had said: “From day one I have been saying that I have no connection in this matter of Louis Berger (bribery scam). This is a political vendetta against me.” Kamat was named as the ‘prime conspirator’ by the Crime Branch in the 1000-page chargesheet filed before a special court last year.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, total assets worth Rs 1.95 crore have been attached, which includes Rs 1.20 crore properties of Kamat alone. Eight apartments at Fatrade of Barca Village valued at Rs 75 lakh, as per the registered sale value of year 2009 stand attached. According to ED, attached properties worth Rs 1.20 crore of Kamat includes a plot of land of area measuring 4047 square feet at Gogal, a residential building at Taligao, and fixed deposits of Rs 41.35 lakh.

In a statement issued late evening Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate stated that the agency has investigated the financial trail of the proceeds of crime obtained by accused in the Louis Berger Bribery case. “The officials of Louis Berger, Nihon Suido Consultants Company. Japan, NGS Consultants Company limited, Shah Technical Consultancy Company limited and other government officials and Hawala operators were examined”.

While Kamat is in the opposition today, Churchill Alemao is currently supporting the ruling government. Kamat who was heading the Congress government in Goa was alleged to have received a bribe to grant contracts for a sewerage and water project in the state funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Meanwhile, Kamat was today appointed as the nodal head by Congress party to celebrate 50 years of opinion poll of Goa.

Louis Berger, the US-based firm, was a consultant for water augmentation and sewerage pipeline laying project in Goa and Guwahati, which was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency. The scam reportedly took place in 2010 when Kamat was the Goa CM. In a report, the Crime Branch had claimed they tracked the money trail that was allegedly paid to Kamat, Alemao and others involved in the case.

