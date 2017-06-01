Louis Berger case: Court issues Non-Bailable Warrant against Digambar Kamat, cancels it

The next date of hearing is not fixed by the court as of now. (Representational Image) The next date of hearing is not fixed by the court as of now. (Representational Image)

A court at Panaji on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat for failing to appear before it in the Louis Berger money laundering case. However, sessions court judge Irshad Agha cancelled the warrant soon after Kamat’s lawyer Surendra Desai gave a written submission assuring personal presence of the Congress leader in the next hearing. Kamat, who was booked along with others by Crime Branch in the money laundering case, had evaded personal appearance before court on the last two occasions.

The next date of hearing is not fixed by the court as of now.

It was alleged that the US-based firm had bribed Indian officials with several crores of rupees to win two major water developmental projects in Goa and Guwahati.

The Rs 1,031-crore project, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was approved when the Kamat government was in power for augmenting water supply in south Goa and laying sewerage lines in the state’s major cities.

The company had won the consultancy for the water and sewerage facility project in Goa.

An FIR was registered by crime branch in August 2015.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App