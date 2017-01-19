Loudspeakers used at Shivaji Park: Did you give nod or act against offenders, Bombay High Court asks state

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday asked the state to inform them if permission had been granted for the use of loudspeakers at Dadar’s Shivaji Park last weekend, and if not, what action had been initiated against the offenders. Shivaji Park is a silence zone and the use of loudspeaker there is prohibited. Wecom Trust, an NGO that has been fighting to protect Shivaji Park from being used for commercial purposes, had claimed in the court that noise pollution rules had been breached here last weekend, with loudspeakers used at a Rath Yatra event.

As per a government circular, Shivaji Park can be used for a non-sporting activity for 45 days a year. Through their senior counsel V Tulzapulkar, the NGO informed the court that no permission had been granted for the use of loudspeakers and they were used despite Wecom writing to the police. “There is a breach every time. This is despite court orders relating to ensuring that noise pollution rules are followed stringently. The same will happen on January 26 too. There are instances where loudspeakers are used without permission, but sometimes, even the police grant the permission,” said Tulzapulkar.

The court then asked the petitioner to file an affidavit in this regard and asked the state to inform them if permission had been granted for the weekend event.