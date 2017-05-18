‘Lost our only source of livelihood’: New guidelines take chunk out of meat business in Gurgaon

Meat shops closed in Jacobpura on Wednesday. Manoj Kumar Meat shops closed in Jacobpura on Wednesday. Manoj Kumar

IN THE wake of the Haryana government’s crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and meat markets in the state, an unnatural silence has descended on the meat market in Gurgaon’s Jacobpura area since Monday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had, earlier this month, approved a proposal directing officials to act against those violating the state guidelines to sell meat by May 15. The conditions that shop owners need to meet in order to obtain licences to sell meat are laid out in a 21-point guidelines, which has also been issued recently.

The guidelines call for details of places from where meat is purchased and slaughterhouses from where it is procured. The guidelines also make it compulsory for shop owners to store the meat in a freezer and not operate near religious and educational institutions.

According to officials, close to 600 meat shops in Gurgaon have been forced to down their shutters as a result of the state government’s directions. “Gurgaon does not have any largescale slaughterhouses, but there are slaughter points — meat shops where animals are slaughtered. We have issued notices to almost 600 outlets, some of which function as meat shops-cum-slaughter points,” said Ashish Singla, Medical

Officer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Singla added that the civic body has received “60 to 70” applications for new licences since the notices were issued. “Ideally, we should be able to issue the licences within 10 days but we are still waiting for some instructions from Chandigarh before we can take the process further,” he said.

Owners of meat shops in Gurgaon, meanwhile, are left in the lurch, with most of them making repeated visits to the MCG office, desperate to revive their only source of income “Our licence expired over five years ago and we have been going to the MCG office ever since to get it renewed but in vain. They keep saying it will get done but nothing happens. We only return more confused each time,” said Tarun Kumar, whose family has been running a meat shop in Jacobpura for 40 years.

Located close to a masjid as well as a temple, Kumar’s shop, he worries, is in the line of fire. “The temple was built a few years ago, but our shop has been functional for decades. Even then, we are in danger of losing our source of livelihood,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now