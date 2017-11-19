Bangladesh immigrants: ‘Lost land, shop. Who will compensate us?’

Ashraf Ali with their families at their home. Dasarath Deka Ashraf Ali with their families at their home. Dasarath Deka

Their homes at Sonajuli village in Assam are a stone’s throw from the border with Bhutan, but for two years, Ashraf Ali, 41, and his neighbour Kismat Ali, 40, were on the verge of being deported to a country further south — Bangladesh. The two men were sent to a detention camp in August 2015 by the Foreigners’ Tribunal, which declared them illegal migrants from Bangladesh. On October 30, they finally returned home thanks to a Supreme Court order, having spent exactly two years, two months and 17 days at the camp.

“It was well past midnight on August 11, 2015, when I woke up to repeated knocks on my door, to find our house surrounded by gun-toting policemen. They asked me to dress up as quickly as I could, and bundled me into a vehicle. Then we went to Ashraf’s house nearby, where they picked him up the same way. We were first taken to the Dimakuchi police station and then to the SP (Border)’s office in Udalguri,” Kismat Ali says. At the SP (B)’s office in Dimakuchi, about 120 km from Guwahati, the men were told their names had been marked as D-voters (D for doubtful) in the electoral rolls.

“We were also told that we would be able to get out once we approach the High Court,” Kismat Ali says. Then the two were driven to Goalpara — about 310 km away — and dumped into the detention section of the district jail, meant to accommodate illegal Bangladeshi migrants awaiting deportation.

“There was nothing much to do at the camp,” Kismat Ali says. “We were served tea and biscuits around 7 am, and two meals of rice-daal-sabzi, at 10 am and 4.30 pm.” According to him, while the detention section had over 200 inmates, all identified as ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’, many more were in the remaining part of the jail, including both convicts and undertrials. “The two of us lived in constant fear of what we would do if pushed out to Bangladesh,” says Ashraf Ali, adding that the jail staff often talked about people being deported from the detention camp in Silchar.

Back at home, their family members and friends shuttled between Dimakuchi and Guwahati for legal help. On June 23, 2016, the Gauhati High Court dismissed their petition. They then went to the Supreme Court, which called for reports from governments of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, from where Kismat’s and Ashraf’s families had migrated to Assam. Based on the reports, the apex court ordered a CBI probe. Reports from the UP and Bihar governments, and then by the CBI, all proved that Kismat and Ashraf were Indian citizens, following which the Supreme Court, on August 22 this year, asked the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Udalguri to pass a reasoned order. Accordingly, the Tribunal reopened the matter and passed separate orders for Kismat and Ashraf on October 30, declaring both as citizens of India, and ordering their release.

“We were unnecessarily harassed and sent to jail. Police had come to my house a couple of times in May 2015 and told me that there was a notice against me, accusing me of being an illegal Bangladeshi migrant. But I said I was of UP origin,” Kismat says. Ashraf says the same happened with him. Both allege that the policemen went away after taking bribes, promising that nothing would happen to them. Defending his men, Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay says, “In cases under the Foreigners’ Act, the onus of proof lies with the accused. In these particular cases, the two did not appear before the Foreigners’ Tribunal despite notices. The next step is an ex-parte order, based on the report of the investigating officer.” Kismat says his father Muktar came to Assam from Chopiya village in Deoria district of UP in the 1950s. “He first worked as a handyman in Kharupetia in Darrang, and then shifted to Sonajuli in the early ’90s and purchased a plot of land. While baba passed away in 1999, we still have his driving licence, issued in Tezpur in 1956,” he says.

Kismat also shows a radio licence issued by the Tangla post-office in 1970 (those days one had to get a licence for a radio set). “Baba’s name was also there in the electoral rolls of Salempur tehsil of Deoria in UP in 1965,” he points out, holding up a certified copy of the rolls, along with land records of his grandfather Rose Ali.

Ashraf has documents proving that his father Hasnain Ali came to Assam from Shankarpur village in Bihar’s Siwan district in the 1960s, and worked at the Borongajuli tea estate. The family, like that of Kismat’s, also bought a piece of land and became permanent settlers. “We want to know who will compensate us for the losses we have suffered. My little daughters, who were in a good school, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, had to shift to a government school. This plot of land along with another I grow tea in was mortgaged by my family to pay the legal expenses,” says Ashraf, who sells various kinds of bags at the weekly haats, apart from growing tea on 1.5 bighas. Kismat ran a small grocery store, which has remained shut since his arrest. His brother Yusuf Ali runs a paan shop nearby. “I am trying to reopen my shop,” Kismat says.

Aman Wadud, who represented the men at the Foreigners’ Tribunal, after the favourable Supreme Court order this August, calls it a case of harassment. “The Election Commission (EC) has marked thousands of people as D-voters without any inquiry and without giving any an opportunity to prove their status. The EC sends these names to the border police, which in turn files cases against them at the Foreigners’ Tribunals, again without any investigation,” Wadud says. About why Ashraf and Kismat did not appear before the Tribunal when summoned in 2015, Wadud says, “Firstly, the two do not know the law. And secondly, they had no fear or doubt because they knew they were from UP and Bihar.”

