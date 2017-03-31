Lost and found in Begusarai: 7 yrs later, son ‘walks back’ into mother’s life

Shabnam and Raju at their home near Barauni. Source: Manoj Kumar Jha Shabnam and Raju at their home near Barauni. Source: Manoj Kumar Jha

AS the 14-year-old sits on a cot in this village near Barauni in central Bihar, Shabnam Begum lovingly piles food on his plate. Nothing gives her more pleasure, she says.

The 47-year-old believes that the teenager is the boy she lost seven years ago, after he had gone to a local fair with a friend. “Feeding Raju and watching him eat gives me great delight. My Raju has come back to me. It is no less than a new birth for me,” she smiles, eyes brimming with tears.

Raju confesses he isn’t as sure, but having spent the last seven-and-a-half years on the road, escaping harsh employers and finding himself as far away as Jammu and Kashmir one day and Uttar Pradesh the next, he is just glad for the promise of a home.

All he remembered of his life before he was “stolen” by a man, Raju adds, was that there was a railway station and a cinema hall near his home. Shabnam says this railway station was none other than the Barauni railway station, and the cinema hall is Ambe Talkies, located barely 300 metres from her home.

Two years ago, Shabnam moved to a new house in the same area known as Ganj Mohalla. “Raju also remembered the land near my present house, and how it used to be a field,” she says. Houses now stand over this once vacant patch.

Police confirmed that Shabnam had lodged a missing report at Phulwaria police station in 2009 about her son. The news of their “reunion” has got around to the police station. However, says station in-charge Ranjeet Ranjan, before they can close the case, “as per normal procedure, Shabnam should come and give us in writing that her son has come back. We will make an entry in our records.”

Since Raju came to live with Shabnam two months ago, no one has come to claim the child.

Remarkable as the “reunion” is, what is even more striking is how the two came to meet each other. In September last year, an autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Arman, and his wife Rosy Khatoon had come to stay in a room rented out by Shabnam. Sometime in December, Arman brought home a 14-year-old boy and allowed him to stay with them, in return for working as an assistant. Arman says the boy told him he had come from Begusarai and wanted work.

Shabnam didn’t see the boy, who went by the name Kishan, for many days as Arman and he would leave early in the morning and return late in the evening. On January 9, Kishan didn’t go to work, and Shabnam ran into him. She was stunned, she recalls. “The moment I set my eyes on him, I knew he was my son. A mother has divine powers to recognise her children,” she says.

But when she called him Raju, he said that was not his name. “I asked him about his parents. The boy said his mother was lean and thin. I told him to try recognise me, but he struggled.I then brought out an album and showed him our old photographs. Eventually, he placed me, and we got talking about other people in our neighbourhood.”

Since then, people in the area have been dropping by to talk to the boy, ask him about where all he has been. Some come by just to see this story for themselves. Shabnam says Raju recognised one of them as the young girl he played with. Another friend, Raj, has also come over to meet him.

Shabnam says that after her son went missing from the local fair in June 2009, she had frantically searched everywhere, including railway stations, bus stands and their relatives’ homes. She was divorced from her husband, and he looked for Raju separately. Later, Shabnam and a caretaker of her home, Jaikishan Chandak, went town to town. She tried till 2015, before finally giving up.

Shabnam works as an agent of a company selling herbal and beauty products, and from the money she earned, built a three-room pucca house. It was one of these rooms that she had rented out to Arman and Rosy Khatoon for Rs 800 per month.

Khatoon recalls how from the moment Shabnam saw Raju, she couldn’t take her eyes off him. “He was having tea at the time, and Shabnam kept looking at him.”

Raju told her that after he had been “stolen”, a man took him to Varanasi where he worked in several houses as a domestic help. “My first master used to call me Kishan, so I became Kishan. He also called me Ajay at times.”

Four years ago, Raju says, he ran away from the home where he was employed. He went to J&K and Uttar Pradesh, before coming to Chhapra. All along, he did petty jobs.

In December, he arrived in Teghra as part of a wedding party. From there he came to Barauni, where he met Arman.

Shabnam has been with Raju to Ajmer and Mumbai since his “return”, to “thank the Almighty”, and to “just see him happy”.

In January, Raju’s father Mohammed Izhar, who owns a cosmetics shop in Barauni, came to see him. Raju refused to go with him, choosing to stay with Shabnam. She says she will put him in a school, adding that while he had picked up English and Hindi alphabets in his years away, he has little knowledge of Urdu.

Phulwaria police station in-charge Ranjeet Ranjan says they are not planning to intervene. “We have to go by the versions of the mother and son,” he says.

