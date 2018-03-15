Loss in Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-polls crushed BJP’s arrogance, says Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said SP’s relations with Congress continued to be good. (File Photo) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said SP’s relations with Congress continued to be good. (File Photo)

A day after the BJP suffered a massive loss in bypolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said along with BJP’s defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the saffron party’s arrogance too was crushed. “The lotus could not bloom in Phulpur… Their arrogance has been defeated. We hope their language will change (Phulpur mein phool murjha gaya, ghamand toota, ummeed hai ab bhasha badlegi),” Yadav said.

Even though BJP drew a blank in all the three Lok Sabha seats that went to bypolls in UP and Bihar, it is the loss in Gorakhpur, the bastion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, that will prick the saffron party more.

The former chief minister said the SP’s “big win” in the bypolls was the victory of the “Dalits, poor, labourers, minorities and the other marginalised sections of the society”. Yadav, who on Wednesday said the SP would continue the alliance with BSP for Kairana bypoll and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, however, stopped short of saying if they would welcome Congress in the “grand alliance”.

When asked if SP would tie-up with Congress in the next Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said relations with Congress were good and would continue to be so. “SP respects all and sometimes we have to shed past baggage. I cannot comment on what will happen in the future. Our ties with the Congress will continue to be good,” the SP chief said.

On Wednesday, Akhilesh had told the Indian Express that BJP became vulnerable when they were entrenched in power for too long. “BJP is vulnerable when they are entrenched in power for too long,” Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, speaking for the first time since the bypoll win, BSP chief Mayawati said she had taken a decision to enlighten the poor and marginalised people of BJP’s wrong policies the day she quit from the Rajya Sabha. “The day I resigned from the RS, I took a decision that I will make the backward classes, labourers and farmers aware of BJP’s wrong policies. I also took a decision to stop capitalist parties from coming to power at the Centre and states,” Mayawati said.

