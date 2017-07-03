Lord Swraj Paul dedicates Caparo plants in honour of his late son, Angad Paul

Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has dedicated Caparo plants in India in honour of his late son Angad Paul. (File Photo) Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has dedicated Caparo plants in India in honour of his late son Angad Paul. (File Photo)

Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has dedicated Caparo plants in India in honour of his late son Angad Paul. Speaking at a reception at the London Zoo, ‘Remembering Ambika and Angad’ yesterday, Lord Paul said what especially moved him was the interest his son showed in India.

Lord Paul noted that Angad, who died on November 8, 2015, was his only son who was not born in India but he loved India the most.

“Well, I am very proud of what he created in India, building more than 25 first class factories in a short period of 10 years. These factories are dedicated to him,” he said.

Lord Paul said that Angad was always fascinated by the history of India and the vast scope that prevailed for enhancing India-UK cooperation.

Stating that his daughter Ambika, who died of leukaemia in 1968 when she was four years old, was “an angel who changed our lives”, he said “she loved the zoo and visited as much as it was possible to do.

Gordon Brown, former prime minister of Britain, complimented Lord Paul and his family for helping in keeping the zoo alive.

Caparo India, through its multiple strategic business entities offers end-to-end solutions in the design, development and manufacturing of automotive systems, assemblies, advanced composites, modules and components for automakers and engineering majors.

India’s High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha, Lord Karan Bilimoriam, Joginder Sanger, Chairman of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and several leading dignitaries attended the reception.

