Looking for opportunity to deport Rohingyas, Bangla nationals: MoS

The NDA government at the Centre is looking for an opportune time to deport Rohingyas from Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals who have been illegally staying in India, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in Jammu on Thursday.

“Unhey yahan par rehney ka adhikar nahi hai. Hum moka dekh rahey hein. Moka dekhtey hi unhey jahan tahan bhejne ka pura prayas rahega. Humara kartavya rahega (They have no right to stay here. We are looking for an opportunity. Once we get one, we will make all efforts to deport them.This will be our duty),” he told mediapersons. The Union Minister was in Jammu to review the situation on the border and to take stock of development work.

At a meeting held earlier, the minister asked senior civil and police officials to identify Rohingya families living in Jammu. “I have asked them to identify such people and gather complete information about them, including what kind of work they do and if they indulge in any anti-social or anti-national activity,’’ he said.

“I have asked them to strictly keep a check on them if they indulge in any activity disturbing peace’’. “Unko maaf mat kariye (Do not pardon them),” he said.

Expressing displeasure at the slow pace of acquisition of land for construction of more than 6,000 houses for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, he said, “The central government had given Rs 115 crore to the state for acquisition of land, but no work has been done in the matter. We have asked the state to expedite acquisition of land.”

He said he has also asked the state government to expedite the process of filling up 3,000 posts announced for Kashmiri Pandit migrants.

