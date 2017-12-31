Looking at 2017 through The Indian Express front pages

The Indian Express Front Page is as much about breaking a story as it’s about breaking a silence. The Indian Express Front Page is as much about breaking a story as it’s about breaking a silence.

When news breaks 24×7, when you or your friend or your friendly algorithm decides what you read, what does the front page of a newspaper mean? At The Indian Express, we ask that question every midnight- and try and come up with an answer every midnight too.

A set of stories and pictures, we think, that best capture the day gone by and will endure the day after. From the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling against instant triple talaq, to the parents of a paralysed tribal girl travelling 470 km for treatment. From an eight-month investigation into offshore firms owned by Indian nationals, to the son of a rickshaw-puller in Delhi who became a teenage sprint star.

Stories that still unsettle when the dust has settled. Stories that investigate and explain, challenge and provoke, push and prod, move and dare. Because the Express Front Page is as much about breaking a story as it’s about breaking a silence.

Here are the Indian Express frontpages that tell the story of 2017:

The February 2 edition showcasing the Union Budget, now in the first week of February.

The February 15 edition highlights the SC verdict on Sasikala.

The March 19 edition leads with the selection of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

July 5: When Modi met Netanyahu.

July 25 and India has a new President in Ram Nath Kovind.

July 28 has Nitish Kumar finding new friends.

August 23: The apex court ends Triple Talaq.

August 25 and privacy becomes a fundamental right.

August 29 and finally some thaw in Doklam.

September 4: India has a Madam Raksha Mantri.

September 6 edition on another voice that is silenced.

September 30: When death climbed a railway overbridge.

October 25: An Express investigation of how coal is killing Goa.

November 6 when Indian Express broke the Paradise Papers investigations

December 19 and Modi with it again for the BJP.

