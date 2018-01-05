Rajasthan: Look who applied for peon’s job that went to MLA’s son

The new Rajasthan Assembly building. (Source: rajassembly.nic.in) The new Rajasthan Assembly building. (Source: rajassembly.nic.in)

At least 129 engineers, 23 lawyers, a chartered accountant and 393 postgraduates in arts were among 12,453 people interviewed for 18 Class IV posts — in this case, for jobs as peons — in the Rajasthan Assembly secretariat.

The 18 who have finally made it include a 30-year-old man who studied until Class X, and happens to be the son of a BJP MLA.

Ramkrishna Meena’s selection ahead of the more qualified applicants — he is No. 12 on the list put out on December 15 on the Assembly website — has led to a storm and raised eyebrows all around.

The Opposition Congress has slammed the ruling BJP and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot has demanded a high-level investigation into the recruitment process of Class IV employees in the Assembly.

Pilot alleged that unemployment among youth in Rajasthan is a result of the policies taken up by the current government, and that BJP leaders have been helping their relatives secure government jobs.

Jamwa Ramgarh MLA Jagdish Narayan Meena, father of Ramkrishna, has rejected the Opposition’s allegations, saying there is “no scope for discrepancy” in his son’s selection.

“My son applied as part of normal procedure for the job at the Assembly and was selected after an interview,” Meena told The Indian Express. “The Opposition says that I used my position to help my son get the job. If I had really used my influence, why would it be to help my son get the job of a peon? If such was the case, then wouldn’t it have been some higher post,” he said.

Of the 12,453 people interviewed after the application process closed October 11, over 3,600 people were highly qualified — these included 1,533 arts graduates, 23 postgraduates in science, nine MBAs.

The rest had the minimum requisite qualification for the job — one was required to have studied until Class V to be eligible. Degree holders in disciplines such as hotel management, nursing, education were also interviewed.

