Look beyond state to look at Cong hand, Sitaram Yechury to Kerala comrades

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The CPI(M)’s political stance at the national level programme is not decided by considering only the prevailing political situation in Kerala, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said at a party programme on Saturday.

Replying to a debate on the third day of the ongoing party state conference, Yechury said CPI(M) stands not for Communist Party of Kerala (Marxist) but for Communist Party of India (Marxist). And the Congress, he reminded party colleagues, becomes CPI(M)’s main opponent only in Kerala, but that is not the case at the national scenario, where the Hindutva agenda of the RSS should be opposed.

Sources said Yechury was reminding the party’s Kerala unit to look beyond the state on the issue of a tactical understanding with the Congress.

The CPI(M) draft political resolution had ruled out any understanding with the Congress but while inaugurating the state conference, Yechury had stated that at the time of elections, appropriate electoral tactics will be worked out to pool maximum anti-BJP votes. This was construed by many as Yechury still harbouring intention for a tactical alliance with the Congress.

During the discussion, a few party leaders criticised Yechury over his approach towards tactical understanding with the Congress. Sources said Yechury reminded the delegates that he spoke only about tactical understanding with the Congress, and not any alliance with that party.

