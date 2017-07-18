‘Long rope’ to ‘writing on wall’, JD(U) renews pressure on RJD

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad (PTI Photo) RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad (PTI Photo)

KEEPING up the war of words between Bihar’s main Grand Alliance partners, a senior JD(U) leader on Monday said the RJD has been given a “long rope to save the government”, and another said RJD chief Lalu Prasad should “try to read the writing on the wall”. JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Jha told The Indian Express: “In politics, there are times when you have to give a long rope to solve an issue and save the government…. One must bear in mind that Nitish Kumar had worked hard on ‘Brand Bihar’ for 12 years, and he will ensure it is not diluted under any circumstances. Whatever decision he takes, he would surely bear in mind the interest of 11 crore people of Bihar.”

The party’s chief spokesperson, Sanjay Singh, said, “Lalu Prasad should try to read the writings on the wall.” While the JD(U) leadership, sources said, is miffed with Tejashwi for not meeting the CM soon after the CBI raids to present his case, RJD sources today said the deputy CM is likely to attend Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, where he will share the dais with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

