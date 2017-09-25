Lone zebra found dead in Nandankanan zoo

Four zebras were brought to the Nandankanan Zoological Park from Israel’s Tel Aviv zoo in 2015 (ANI) Four zebras were brought to the Nandankanan Zoological Park from Israel’s Tel Aviv zoo in 2015 (ANI)

The lone zebra in the Nandankanan Zoological Park here was found dead this morning, zoo officials said. Though the reason for the death of the animal, the main attraction for visitors to the zoo, is yet to be ascertained, officials suspected that lightning could have killed the 2.5-year-old-zebra last evening.

The staff spotted the dead animal inside its enclosure this morning and brought the matter to the notice of the authorities. There was injury marks on the animal’s body. The exact cause of the death could be ascertained only after post-mortem, an official release of the zoo said.

Four zebras were brought to the Nandankanan Zoological Park from Israel’s Tel Aviv zoo in 2015. While a three-year-old female zebra among them died on August 20 last year due to sickness, a two-year-old female zebra expired on October 29 the same year.

A two-and-a-half-year-old male zebra died in the zoo on May 30 due to stomach related illness. Presently, the zoo has no more zebra to exhibit. The Zoo officials are communicating with other zoological parks to bring a zebra under an animal exchange programme, the official said.

