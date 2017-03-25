Breaking Down News: The Bubble Bursts

In its transparency report released this week, Twitter revealed that it had suspended 3.77 lakh accounts for promoting violence, religious and otherwise. The number itself is significant, but the manner in which advocates of violence were identified is even more so. Three quarters were sniffed out by proprietary filters and intelligent agents, a huge leap up from last year, when they identified only one-third of offenders. Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet have been under pressure from governments to assure better protection against hate-mongers, who use them as force multipliers, and automation of the process marks a change from reliance on user complaints. Only 2 per cent of account closures were secured the old way, by human intervention.

That’s as it should be. Machines can react almost in real time and operate within a predictable margin of error, while a human complaint takes time on a human scale to process and evaluate. If you recall the speed with which social media and TV fed impressions back and forth during the exodus of northeastern people from Bangalore, the wavefront of the event moved much faster than the response. And before the age of pervasive TV and mobile phones, the mania about Ganesha idols drinking milk had spread across north India in the course of a single morning in 1995.

Or consider the investigation into Russian influence in the US general election. ‘Pizzagate’ has just been included — Comet Ping Pong Pizza, a popular family restaurant in Washington, became the target of a bizarre campaign charging that the owner and the Clintons were running a child sex racket in the basement. And since this stuff was happening in America, some nut turned up with automatic rifle blazing to storm the basement and liberate non-existent children. The attack is obviously inspired by ‘blood libel’, the medieval canard that Jews used babies’ blood to celebrate Passover, but those who want to believe will believe anything.

Last Sunday, while the learned corralled in Delhi and Mumbai studios did battle over the ascension of Yogi Adityanath, the regional print media retained some clarity. In Kolkata, the Telegraph led with this headline: ‘Yogi rises, facade falls’. The vernacular press was even clearer. The Bengali daily Aajkal headlined its front page lead, ‘Sangh enthrones Yogi’. Editor Ashok Dasgupta’s front page column proclaimed, ‘Rahul fails, will continue’. A clever headline, it could also be read as, ‘Rahul useless, will remain so.’

Through the Nineties, the Indian media — then largely progressive left-wing — were baffled by the meteoric rise of the BJP, which it tried to translate into its own idiom as a graceful ballet of hawks and doves. Two decades later, it’s more of the same. Barkha Dutt tweets that young people she met in Lucknow who voted BJP say they wouldn’t have if they had known that the high command would spring Adityanath on them. Media sang the praises of Yogi Adityanath’s healthy breakfast — the papaya, the whey, all that. What Adityanath ingests has never been difficult to digest, while what he has emitted will always remain so. And India TV reported that priests were arriving from Gorakhpur to purify the chief minister’s bungalow before Adityanath moved in, presumably to rid it of the contagion of former residents. Nothing, it appears, has changed.

On Fox News, a studio discussion on the Westminster attack had the subject: “One man can shut down a city.” Not true, Londoners hastened to clarify: London, which has weathered the IRA, was not locked down like an American city would have been. The maturity with which police and citizens behaved made a refreshing contrast to American hysterias about terrorism. Common people helped the injured and a public crowdfunding drive began immediately to raise £1,00,000 (Rs 82 lakh) for the slain policeman. Only the media crossed the line, prompting Metropolitan Police chief superintendent John Sutherland (who blogs and writes on behalf of the police, apart from his formal duties) to tweet: “Dear media, please can you stop posting pictures/footage of my wounded colleague, or of any of the injured? Thank you.”

In India, we believe that the media should curb itself in the interest of security, but human dignity is just as important. Where to draw the line, of course, is eternally negotiable. This month, after 51 years in harness, photojournalist Nick Ut retires from the Associated Press. In his own words, he has covered everything “from hell to Hollywood”, but he will be remembered forever for an image from hell: ‘Napalm Girl’ (Google ‘napalm’, and that is the first suggestion). The picture of a terrified, naked nine-year-old fleeing a napalm strike on her village in Vietnam changed how millions regarded war. It won the Pulitzer prize but by today’s standards, would it have been published widely?

