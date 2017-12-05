London Mayor Sadiq Khan invites Indian enterprises to partner with UK

London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to 26/11 victims at a memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Nirmal Harindran London Mayor Sadiq Khan paid tribute to 26/11 victims at a memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Nirmal Harindran

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Monday launched the Mayor’s International Business Programme in Mumbai, bringing with him 20 technological start-ups and companies to foster business ties between India and the United Kingdom. The move that comes after UK’s decision to exit the European Union, aims at forging better trade relations with non-European countries.

“Many Indians have concerns regarding visa policies. I will put forward a detailed proposal for post-study work visa. Current visa rules are in danger of starving my city of talent,” said Khan, adding that he wants to see Indian enterprises rise in the UK. “I also want to see more Bollywood movies made,” he said. On Monday, Indian businessmen networked with those from UK to understand how investment in technology could be made between UK and India.

During his two-day visit to Mumbai that concludes on Tuesday, the London Mayor met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and signed a letter of intent for inclusion of Mumbai as a member city in the list of World Cultural Forum. Fadnavis discussed the possibility of cooperation in redevelopment of Film city in Goregaon with Mayor’s support. The two also discussed possible improvement in medical tourism between India and UK along with creating better public transport channels.

Khan is slated to visit Delhi and Amritsar before leaving for Pakistan with his campaign ‘London is Open’.

