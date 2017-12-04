London mayor, Maharashtra Chief Minister discuss cooperation in public transport

Top Stories
By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2017 7:01 pm
lodon mayor, Sadiq Khan, devendra fadnavis, maharashtra CM, Crispin Simon, mumbai, public transport, indian express, express online Khan is in Mumbai in a bid to drum up trade for London and to boost cultural ties with India.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday discussed ways to increase cooperation between Mumbai and London in various fields including public transport and medical tourism.
Khan, accompanied by a British delegation met Fadnavis at the latter’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai
this morning.

Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai Crispin Simon and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar were also present, reports news agency PTI.

“Increased cooperation in Mumbai and London for public transport, medical tourism and many other areas got discussed at the meeting,” Fadnavis said.

“Mumbai is already the financial capital of India but we wish to make it the ‘financial and technological hub of the world’,” Fadnavis tweeted. He also proposed for cooperation in redevelopment of film city in Mumbai.

A letter of intent for inclusion of Mumbai as a member city into the list of World Cultural Forum, got signed in presence of Fadnavis. Khan is in Mumbai in a bid to drum up trade for London and to boost cultural ties with India.

Khan, who played football with children and posed for pictures with Bollywood stars yesterday during his Mumbai visit, will travel to New Delhi and Amritsar before crossing the border to Pakistan where he will visit Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

