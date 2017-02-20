London flight loses contact with ATC, Jet Airways de-rosters crew

After a London-bound Jet Airways flight (9W-118) from Mumbai with 330 passengers and 15 crew members on board briefly lost contact with the Air Traffic Control over German airspace on February 16, its crew has been de-rostered till investigation is through.

“Contact between Jet Airways flight 9W 118, from Mumbai to London Heathrow, of February 16, 2017, and the local ATC, was briefly lost while flying over German airspace.

Communication was safely restored within a few minutes. As a precaution, the German Air Force deployed its aircraft to ensure the safety of the flight and its guests. The flight with 330 guests and 15 crew subsequently landed at London without incident.

Jet Airways has duly reported the matter to the concerned authorities including the DGCA. As part of the standard process, the flight crew of 9W 118 has been de-rostered pending investigation,” an official statement from Jet Airways read.