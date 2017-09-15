Top News: London Underground attack injures 22, India backs Bangladesh’s stance over Rohingya crisis

Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. TWITTER / @ASolopovas/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT Emergency services attend the scene following a blast on an underground train at Parsons Green tube station in West London, Britain September 15, 2017, in this image taken from social media. TWITTER / @ASolopovas/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

London Underground blast: IED used in attack, say police; 22 injured

Emergency services attend the scene outside Parsons Green station in west London after a terrorist attack in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. The incident is being treated as a terrorist incident, after a bucket wrapped in an insulated bag caught fire on a packed London subway train early Friday, sending commuters running for safety at the height of the morning rush hour.

In an explosion on an underground train at a busy Parsons Green station in London on Friday left several commuters injured in what the Scotland Yard described as a “terrorist incident”. The incident occurred during rush hour on a District Line Tube train as it pulled into Parsons Green station. Several people are said to have suffered facial burns after the blast in a bucket towards the rear of the District Line train. Some commuters reportedly were trampled and suffered crush injuries in the rush to escape. (Read)

India backs Bangladesh’s stance over Rohingya crisis, Sushma Swaraj reportedly tells Sheikh Hasina

Rohingya crisis: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File) Rohingya crisis: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File)

With the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar showing no sign of relenting, India is pushing the Buddhist-majority nation both bilaterally and multilaterally to take back Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled the country in the wake of recent ethnic violence, a top aide of Bangladesh Prime Minister quoted External Minister Sushma Swaraj as saying. (Read)

Panamagate verdict: Another blow to former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif as SC rejects review petitions

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. (File) Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. (File)

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the review petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar challenging the apex court’s July 28 verdict on the Panamagate case. Announcing its decision, as reported by the DAWN, the five-judge SC bench said: “For the reasons recorded later, all these review petitions are dismissed.” The court will reveal reasons for the judgment in a detailed order which will come out later.” (Read)

Odisha: 230 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at school

The affected students were taken to government hospital at Biswanathpur and two of them were referred to the Bhawanipatna government Hospital. (Source: ANI photo) The affected students were taken to government hospital at Biswanathpur and two of them were referred to the Bhawanipatna government Hospital. (Source: ANI photo)

Altogether 230 students, including 150 girls, were taken ill allegedly after eating food in different schools in Odisha’s Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts, officials said on Friday. (Read)

Simran movie review: This Kangana Ranaut film is tonally confused

Simran movie review: The storyline plays spoilsport in this Kangana Ranaut film. Simran movie review: The storyline plays spoilsport in this Kangana Ranaut film.

First things first. If anyone had any doubt that an Indian leading lady cannot carry a full-fledged film, they can banish that thought at once. In Simran, Kangana Ranaut drives from the front seat, keeping her feet firmly on the accelerator, and everyone else in the cast follows. (Read)

Security tightened ahead of Friday hearing in 2 murder cases against Ram Rahim Singh

The CBI court is hearing the cases of murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. (File photo) The CBI court is hearing the cases of murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. (File photo)

Contingents of paramilitary troops and the Haryana Police have been deployed in Panchkula as security arrangements were tightened ahead of tomorrow’s hearing in two murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Read)

Opposed to any third-party involvement in resolving Sino-India border disputes: China

Hua hoped that close ties between India and Japan is conducive to the regional peace and stability. (Source: PTI Photo) Hua hoped that close ties between India and Japan is conducive to the regional peace and stability. (Source: PTI Photo)

China on Friday said it is opposed to any foreign investments including that from Japan in India’s North East region and is against any third party’s involvement in resolving its border disputes with India. Reacting to Japan’s plans to step up investments in the northeastern states during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media that China is opposed to any foreign investment in the “disputed areas”. (Read)

