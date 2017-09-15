Top News: London Underground attack injures 22, India backs Bangladesh’s stance over Rohingya crisis

London Underground blast: IED used in attack, say police; 22 injured
In an explosion on an underground train at a busy Parsons Green station in London on Friday left several commuters injured in what the Scotland Yard described as a “terrorist incident”. The incident occurred during rush hour on a District Line Tube train as it pulled into Parsons Green station. Several people are said to have suffered facial burns after the blast in a bucket towards the rear of the District Line train. Some commuters reportedly were trampled and suffered crush injuries in the rush to escape. (Read)
India backs Bangladesh’s stance over Rohingya crisis, Sushma Swaraj reportedly tells Sheikh Hasina
With the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar showing no sign of relenting, India is pushing the Buddhist-majority nation both bilaterally and multilaterally to take back Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled the country in the wake of recent ethnic violence, a top aide of Bangladesh Prime Minister quoted External Minister Sushma Swaraj as saying. (Read)
Panamagate verdict: Another blow to former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif as SC rejects review petitions
The Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the review petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar challenging the apex court’s July 28 verdict on the Panamagate case. Announcing its decision, as reported by the DAWN, the five-judge SC bench said: “For the reasons recorded later, all these review petitions are dismissed.” The court will reveal reasons for the judgment in a detailed order which will come out later.” (Read)
Odisha: 230 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at school
Altogether 230 students, including 150 girls, were taken ill allegedly after eating food in different schools in Odisha’s Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts, officials said on Friday. (Read)
Simran movie review: This Kangana Ranaut film is tonally confused
First things first. If anyone had any doubt that an Indian leading lady cannot carry a full-fledged film, they can banish that thought at once. In Simran, Kangana Ranaut drives from the front seat, keeping her feet firmly on the accelerator, and everyone else in the cast follows. (Read)
Security tightened ahead of Friday hearing in 2 murder cases against Ram Rahim Singh
Contingents of paramilitary troops and the Haryana Police have been deployed in Panchkula as security arrangements were tightened ahead of tomorrow’s hearing in two murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Read)
Opposed to any third-party involvement in resolving Sino-India border disputes: China
China on Friday said it is opposed to any foreign investments including that from Japan in India’s North East region and is against any third party’s involvement in resolving its border disputes with India. Reacting to Japan’s plans to step up investments in the northeastern states during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media that China is opposed to any foreign investment in the “disputed areas”. (Read)
