London architect to submit Amaravati design on February 22

London-based architect firm Norman Foster and Partners which is the master architect of Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati has informed the AP Government that it will submit the final designs of Amaravati administrative city on February 22. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said today that the designs may be finalized on the same day. The CM conducted a review meeting on Amaravati development from the Secretariat at Velagapudi and interacted with master architects at Fosters and Partners. The CM said that Amaravati should also reflect the cultural glory of India and in particular Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister has entrusted the responsibility to Dr Parakala Prabhakar (Advisor Communications) to bring all people concerned together in shaping Amaravati as a world class capital city.

He said that the advices of historians, architects, art directors from film industry, officials, renowned writers, archaeological experts should be taken into consideration to build the capital city.

He suggested to Dr Prabhakar that research should be conducted on the diverse and affluent culture and tradition of Andhra Pradesh and that those factors should be reflected in the construction of the capital.

During the video conference the Chief Minister said that the designs should be innovative and buildings should be world class. He called for effective coordination from project consultants and officials.

During the meeting the Chief Minister stressed that all sections of the society should be brought together for the construction of the capital. He said that everyone should take part in this historical event and told the officials to involve students, experts and architects. He added that those who provide good suggestions will be awarded and that their inputs would be recognised.

CRDA officials said that that universities such as VIT, SRM and Amruta will come up in Amaravati by next year.

Besides, one five star hotel, one four star hotel, four three star hotels will come up in Amaravati with an investment of Rs 250 crores in the next two years. Six national and international universities will also come up in the State. Two world class hospitals will also come up in Amaravati with a total investment of Rs. 4000 core.

Plot allotment to farmers will be completed this year they added. They said an MoU would be entered with NHAI on February 28 for the construction of outer ring road of Amaravati.