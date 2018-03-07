Lokpal appointment: Panel to fill jurist vacancy first, government tells SC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan attended the meeting, Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan attended the meeting, Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the selection committee for appointing Lokpal, chaired by the Prime Minister, met on March 1 and decided to first fill its vacancy of an eminent jurist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan attended the meeting, Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi.

The bench was hearing a contempt plea by NGO Common Cause on whose petition, the apex court had on April 22, 2017, directed the Centre to implement the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 immediately and appoint a Lokpal. The NGO alleged that the Centre was yet to implement the order.

The Centre said that the selection committee was seized of the matter and further steps will be taken proceed in the matter once the “eminent jurist” vacancy was filled. The bench asked, “Is there any indication when this eminent jurist will be selected?” When the A-G replied it would be done “at the earliest”, the bench observed, “at the earliest means neither here nor there.” The bench posted the matter for April 17 and said, “Let us see what they do in these four weeks.”

Appearing for the NGO, Advocate Prashant Bhushan said the government was dragging its feet on the issue.

