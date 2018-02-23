Lokpal selection panel to meet on March 1, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The government on Friday told the Supreme Court that the process of appointment of Lokpal is in the process and the meeting of the selection panel, which includes the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India, will take place on March 1. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the government, told this to the apex court.

While hearing the petition filed by NGO Common Cause and Youth For Equality, the apex court also asked the secretary of Department of Personnel and Training to file an affidavit by March 5 explaining what steps have been taken/proposed to be taken in this regard.

Under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, the Lokpal has to be appointed by a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Chief Justice of India or his nominee, and an eminent jurist. But since the Congress does not have the required 10 per cent of the total seats in the Lok Sabha, it has been denied the Leader of Opposition’s status. Besides the Prime Minister and Chief Justice, others on the selection panel are the Lok Sabha Speaker and an eminent jurist.

In April last year, the top court had ruled that the Lokpal could be appointed even in the absence of a Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that the act is an “eminently workable piece of legislation”, the court said, “There is no justification to keep the enforcement of the Act under suspension till the amendments, as proposed, are carried out.”

In 2013, a law to set up a Lokpal was passed in the Parliament after a nationwide campaign by activist Anna Hazare that included Arvind Kejriwal and Prashant Bhushan and was enacted a year later.

